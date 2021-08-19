Fast and Furious 10 will hit theatres on 7 April 2023, according to Entertainment Weekly. Filming will allegedly start in January 2022.

Justin Lin will return to direct the 10th instalment in the franchise. He has been behind the camera for five of the films in the series, including F9.

There are no plot details yet. Presumably, all of the main members of the family will return. Dwayne Johnson won't be part of the cast, though, because he doesn't get along with Vin Diesel. "I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jason Statham will likely return to the series after making a brief appearance in F9's mid-credit stinger. Also, Gal Gadot's character Gisele might be back despite seemingly dying in Fast & Furious 6. Although, the Fast and Furious franchise has never let a character's death keep the writers from reviving that person, just look at Han.

"I think there's just one word – Gisele. All roads lead to Gisele," Sung Kang who plays Han told Entertainment Weekly.

There's speculation that parts 10 and 11 might film back-to-back. The two movies might tell a single, extended story to end the franchise.

Despite delays because of the pandemic, F9 managed to make $681 million worldwide. Of that, $509 million came from outside the US, showing the franchise's popularity around the world.

In 2015, Vin Diesel said that the Fast and Furious series was ending with the 11th installment. He called it "one last trilogy." If this means there's a thematic throughline for the three final movies, then we might see John Cena and Charlize Theron come back in the new instalments, too.