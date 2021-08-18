Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis suggests combustion-powered muscle cars and the brand's upcoming electric model are going to coexist for a little while in an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks. The exec also talked about the challenge of getting the brand's traditional customers to adopt the EV.

"The new platform comes in 2024," Kuniskis told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "The new car comes in 2024. We didn’t say that the current cars are going to die in 2024. There might be a little overlap, but you’re not going to have years and years and years of the classic and the new one at the same time."

Kuniskis also hinted that there might be a last hurrah for Dodge combustion-powered muscle cars. Although, he clarified that this final machine wasn't going to happen in 2024 but "maybe when we get closer to the end." It might follow a similar path as the Viper.

"When we announced Viper going away, and we announced ACR at the same time, it was the best and highest price-point Viper sales ever… that was a run-on Viper," Kuniskis told Muscle Cars & Trucks.

Kuniskis admits that convincing its muscle car buyers to adopt an EV is a bit of a challenge. "When you make a big change, there’s going to be people that just aren’t going to follow you, at least initially," he said. However, he expects these folks to come back once they see what Dodge can do with an electric vehicle.

Dodge has remained fairly tight-lipped regarding details about the electric muscle car. The teaser doesn't provide a clear look, but the vehicle appears to have styling cues from the late 1960s Charger and maybe a little from the early '70s Challenger. It wears the Fratzog badge from this era of Dodges, too.

The teaser shows the car doing a four-wheel burnout, which suggests at least one electric motor turning each axle.