The new Subaru WRX is coming soon. We've known that for some time, and in a new teaser video posted to social media, Subaru says as much. Actually, Subaru previously told us the dust would settle on 19 August at the New York Auto Show, but with the show cancelled and the latest teaser simply saying coming soon, we're guessing the wait is a bit longer.

Fortunately, the latest teaser offers a bit more substance to satisfy our WRX cravings. A new high-resolution photo (at the top of the article) still keeps a majority of the all-wheel-drive rally fighter shrouded in dust, though it's very easy to see the conservative approach Subaru is taking. The low roofline doesn't look considerably different from the current model, nor do the windows. The up-kink rear glass into the C-pillar is an identifying characteristic, but aside from that, it would be hard to distinguish the WRX in this teaser image as a new model.

The same can be said for the video, even with a majority of the new model unobscured by dust. The footage is admittedly from a distance so detail isn't seen, save for one fleeting moment in the clip where the car passes just in front of the camera. Hit pause at the right moment and you get a complete look at the side, albeit motion-blurred. It's enough to see the prominent vertical body lines behind the front wings/fenders are gone, giving the new WRX a smooth side nearly devoid of character. If anything, we'd say Subaru is going full sleeper with its next-gen fun machine.

The teaser video also reveals something that will make row-your-own fans very happy. A quick jump cut shows a manual transmission in the new WRX, and it's likely paired to Subaru's FA24 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four. It's the same engine you'll find in a few other Subie models where it develops 260 bhp (194 kilowatts), though we'll be shocked if it's not pretty close to 300 ponies for the new Rex. That leaves plenty of room for a 400-bhp (298-kW) WRX STI to arrive later, as rumours say it will.

Speaking of rumours, with the 19 August debut date seemingly a wash, we contacted Subaru asking for a new timeframe. We've yet to hear back on that, but rumours say it will appear in early September. We will jump in with an update as soon as we know for sure.