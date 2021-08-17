The Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain gives the estate a tougher look by raising the ground clearance and equipping the vehicle with standard all-wheel drive. It's the perfect antidote for people who are sick of crossovers.

The C-Class All-Terrain has a ground clearance that is 40 millimetres (1.575 inches) taller than the standard estate available in Europe. The front suspension has slightly larger steering knuckles. The All-Terrain has two additional drive modes. Offroad is for handling rugged terrain. There's also Offroad+ with Downhill Speed Regulation for handling steep grades.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain

35 Photos

As an option for folks who plan to go exploring, Mercedes offers the Digital Light system that adds three powerful LEDs to each headlight. When the driver activates one of the off-road driving modes, these lamps activate to illuminate a wide angle ahead for maximum visibility. It only operates at up to 31 miles per hour (50 kilometres per hour).

The All-Terrain is available with either Mercedes' M254 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder or the OM 654 M 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel. Both engines have integrated starter-generator mild-hybrid tech.

Aesthetically, there's a revised grille with vertical slats and a bar with small openings through the centre. The lower fascia has mesh coverings for the inlets and a black section in the centre. There are matte dark grey wheel arch extensions, and the tail has a blacked-out lower area.

Am estate needs to be spacious, and the C-Class All-Terrain can swallow 490 litres (17.3 cubic feet) to 1,510 litres (53.33 cubic feet) if the rear seats are up or down respectively. A power opening and closing tailgate comes standard and is operable from the ignition key

Inside, the C-Class All-Terrain is available with three colour schemes: black, macchiato beige and black, or sienna brown and black. The vehicle comes standard with a driver display that's 10.25-inches (26.0 centimetres), and there's an upgrade to one that's 12.3-inches (31.2 centimetres).

The infotainment system for the All-Terrain has a special Offroad display screen that shows incline, decline, and steering angle. It also shows the vehicle's geocoordinates and a compass.

The C-Class All-Terrain will debut at the International Motor Show in Munich in September. The model will go on sale in Europe later this year. Motor1.com reached out to Mercedes about UK and US availability, and we were told the C-Class All-Terrain will not be offered in either markets.