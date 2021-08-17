Tesla has been under near-constant scrutiny for its Autopilot driver-assist technology since it came to market, and the automaker is facing even more pushback for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta technology. However, when you compare Tesla's systems to those of other automakers, it seems pretty clear the electric automaker is progressing much quicker than rivals.

Some of the scrutiny surrounding Tesla's technologies are simply due to their names, though people are also concerned about how Tesla is testing them. Since the systems are tested by actual owners on public roads and then continuously receive improvements based on data, people fear a Tesla owner or another innocent driver may get hurt or killed by "unfinished" technology.

With that said, many other cars have Level 2 systems that are working on public roads. And, they're not improving on a regular basis via over-the-air software updates. However, one of the key differences here is that non-Tesla systems, such as Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot, only work on the motorway, and only on motorways that are mapped and approved. In the meantime, Tesla's FSD Beta system can work virtually anywhere.

Tesla's systems require that drivers keep their hands on the wheel at all times and remain ready to take control instantly. Other automakers are offering hands-free driving systems that could be classified as Level 3 tech, which makes it seem as though they're ahead of Tesla. If the car can drive itself and you don't need to hold the steering wheel, it must be better than Tesla's hands-on systems, right?

While there's no way to fairly answer the above question, it's important to note that even though there are SAE (standard) levels for autonomous driving, different automakers' definitions of Level 2 versus Level 3 vary widely. It's hard to put it all into words here, and there's a whole lot that we as customers simply can't know or understand. However, the video above provides a good impression.