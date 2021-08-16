The Toyota GR Yaris is capable of impressive things straight from the factory, but this video showcases what the hot hatch can do with a little tuning. It lines up against a base model Porsche 718 Cayman.

This GR Yaris has a new intake, exhaust, and sporty catalytic converters. There's also a prototype piggyback ECU. In all, the Toyota allegedly makes around 320 bhp (239 kilowatts). In comparison, the stock output is 257 bhp (192 kW) and 266 pound-feet (360 Newton-metres from a turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder.

There is an error in the video because the host says the 718 Cayman has 340 bhp (254 kW) in the video. However, a pinned comment from the channel says the car is actually a stock base model with 296 bhp (221 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque.

Things start with a drag race, but the Toyota driver stalls the GR Yaris on the first attempt. Things go better the second time, and the hot hatch rockets down the strip. There's nothing the Porsche driver can do to keep up. The Yaris completes the distance in 13.3 seconds while the Cayman requires 15.4 seconds.

Things are more even on the third run. The Yaris still wins but needs 14.4 seconds to complete the quarter-mile, versus 14.6 seconds for the Cayman.

Next, there is a top-speed run. The Yaris hits a limiter at 150 mph (241 kph). The Porsche runs out of road at 140 mph (225 kph). Although, the factory says the base 718 Cayman can hit 170 mph (274 kph) with a long enough piece of tarmac.

In terms of braking, the two models are closely matched. Even as the speed to slam on the stoppers increases, there are still only a few feet separating the noses of the two vehicles.

With its all-wheel-drive system, the Yaris excels in the moose test. It has lots of grip to get through the cones.