Peugeot has cut the price of its Expert van by £1,000 as part of an update package revealed ahead of 2022. That means the cheapest Expert model now starts at £22,995, while the electric e-Expert van comes in at £32,450 before the government’s Plug-In Van Grant of up to £6,000 has been applied.

The 2022 model year updates also see the Expert range revamped with new trim levels. The three-tier line-up will now be offered in a choice of S Premium, Professional Premium and Asphalt Premium guises, while customers also get a choice of three vehicle lengths and two body types.

And that’s before you consider the engine range, which comprises three diesel engines and an electric motor. The lowliest diesel powertrain is the BlueHDi 100 unit, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, but customers can also choose the Blue HDi 145 engine. That comes with a six-speed manual as standard, but you can upgrade to an eight-speed automatic if you so wish.

Alternatively, there’s the BlueHDi 180 engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, or the electric e-Expert with its 134 bhp electric motor. Opting for the electric version gives you a choice of two battery packs, with the 50 kWh unit permitting up to 143 miles from a full charge, while the 75 kWh version manages up to 205 miles from a charge.

Basic S Premium models offer far less choice, with just one length and one engine in the offing. That said, they still come with electric front windows, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and twin sliding side doors, as well as a driver’s armrest, remote central locking and a full steel bulkhead.

Moving up to the Professional Premium model gets you air conditioning, rear parking sensors and automatic lights and wipers. You also get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology, plus greater choice of body and engine options.

The ‘standard’ Professional Premium model has a conventional Panel Van body and comes in the shortest ‘Compact’ length with the BlueHDi 100 engine. You can, however, upgrade to Standard or Long lengths, and you can opt for the BlueHDi 145 engine or either of the two electric powertrains. The Professional Premium is also the only trim available with the Crew Van body, giving it a second row of seats.

Finally, the Asphalt Premium crowns the range, costing £29,010 in its cheapest form and coming with the BlueHDi 145 engine as standard. Solely available in Standard or Long lengths and with a Panel Van body, this range-topping trim also opens up the Blue HDi 180 engine.

Standard equipment for the Asphalt Premium includes a rear parking camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and satellite navigation, as well as a head-up display, metallic paint and the Look Pack, which includes body-coloured front and rear bumpers and chrome exterior trim. The high-end model also comes with a range of safety systems including lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

“With the latest range updates, we’ve made the Expert and the popular fully electric e-Expert even more appealing and accessible to fleets and businesses,” said Julie David, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “The introduction of a new automatic engine on the Expert reflects our aim to always listen and respond to evolving customer expectations.”