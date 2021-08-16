A few days ago, word got out that Tesla had only recently finalised the Cybertruck’s design and dimensions, and now we get a concrete idea about some of the latest changes through new patent filings.

So far, Elon Musk has hinted at some modifications over the 2019 prototype, including updated door handles and rear-wheel steering capabilities. Now, a new patent application from Tesla hints at two more updates that the production Cybertruck may bring as far as the design is concerned.

Titled “Automotive Glass Structure Having Feature Lines and Related Method of Manufacture,” the patent describes a way to form extremely durable glass structures with aggressive curves and folds.

Thanks to this technique, Tesla said that it could create windscreens with very aggressive feature lines that are impossible to replicate using conventional glass-forming methods.

In the illustrations accompanying the patent filing, the implementation of this system is exemplified using the Cybertruck. Whereas the initial prototype featured a completely flat windscreen, one of the images shows the far left and right side of the windscreen with aggressive feature lines, adding to the Cybertruck’s futuristic looks.

"As an example, the first glass structure 602A may represent a windshield positioned on the vehicle and formed according to the techniques described herein. In some embodiments, the first glass structure 602A may be multi-layer. Optionally, the first glass structure 602A may be single layer and formed as described herein with respect to Figure 2. Thus, the first glass structure 602 A may have feature lines (e.g., facets) 606A-606B. As an example, these feature lines 600A-600B may have radii of curvatures of between 2 mm and 5 cm. In some embodiments, the feature lines 600A-600B may represent an angle of between 45-60 degrees, or 50-75 degrees, and so on."

This unique glass patent application is not limited to the exterior of the vehicle. Another illustration shows how the glass-forming patent could be used to create the dashboard, which in the prototype was made of recycled paper composite materials. Interestingly, this patent application suggests the dash could be made of glass, as counter-intuitive as that may sound.

The filing also mentions that a film layer applied to the folded glass would make the dashboard more durable and prevent it from shattering during impacts.

"Figure 7 illustrates an example of an interior 700 of a vehicle, such as the vehicle 600 described above. The interior 700 includes a glass dash 702 with a feature line 704. As described above, the feature line 704 may have a radius of curvature of between 2mm and 5cm. In some embodiments, the feature line 704 may represent an angle of between 45-60 degrees, or 50-75 degrees, and so on. The glass dash 702 may be formed according to the techniques described above. For example, the glass dash 702 may be formed as described in Figure 2. Thus, a single layer of glass may be used and locally heated to form the feature line 704. In some embodiments, a film or layer may be positioned below the glass dash 702. For example, the film or layer may be used to present a visual design and/or may be used to ensure the glass does not shatter (e.g., a safety or security film)."

It remains to be seen whether this patent will materialise in the production Cybertruck coming next year (hopefully), or will be implemented further down the line.

You can check you the patent filing in its entirety at Patentscope.