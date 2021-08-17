The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace seven-seat family SUV is now available to order with prices starting at just over £32,000. Following on from the new five-seat version of the Tiguan, the new Allspace comes with an updated look, a refreshed cabin and extra safety and infotainment technology.

UK customers get a choice of three trim levels and four engines, with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains at launch. Unlike the Skoda Kodiaq – a close relative of the VW– all Tiguan Allspaces sold in the UK will come with seven seats as standard.

The range kicks off with the £32,135, Life trim, although even that car comes with LED headlights, three-zone climate control and parking sensors at the front and rear. You also get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology included as standard, not to mention the digital instrument cluster that is also standard across the range.

Moving up to the £36,710 R-Line version gives the Tiguan Allspace more sporting intent, with a more aggressive body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels and sporty black roof lining. The sports seats are trimmed with velour and microfleece, while stainless steel pedals, sports suspension and R badges stitched into the upholstery set the car apart from its siblings.

For just £30 more, you can have the more luxury-orientated Elegance model, which does without the sports suspension, sports seats or the sporty body kit, but opts for a more upmarket feel. That means you drop down to 19-inch wheels, but you get a panoramic sunroof, as well as a reversing camera, ‘keyless’ door locking and a ‘hands-free’ automatic tailgate that can be opened by swinging a foot under the rear bumper.

The Tiguan Allspace engine range begins with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with a seven-speed automatic gearbox and 148 bhp. Driving the front wheels alone, that offers around 37 mpg and will get you from 0-62 mph in just under 10 seconds.

Alternatively, you can have a 2-litre diesel engine with the same amount of power and similar performance for around £2,000 more. That engine also comes with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic gearbox, although you can also have it in four-wheel-drive ‘4Motion’ guise. Stick with front-wheel drive, though, and it’ll return 46.7 mpg, while the 4Motion car drops to around 43 mpg.

If you want more power, you have a choice of 2-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel engines. The former comes with 188 bhp, four-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic transmission, getting it from 0-62 mph in just under eight seconds. Opting for the 197 bhp diesel is the more expensive option, but the performance is more or less identical and it’s much more economical, achieving just over 40 mpg.

“The Tiguan Allspace is another practicality-packed SUV from Volkswagen, continuing the model’s goal of providing enough room for all the family, and their luggage,” said Sarah Cox, the head of marketing at Volkswagen UK. “On top of this, it has the connectivity, technology and quality to face up to every challenge a family could throw at it. With this enhancement, it has even more convenience, safety and assistance features, while maintaining the practicality and Volkswagen quality that families love.”