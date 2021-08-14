The 2022 Honda NSX Type S, which is branded under as an Acura in North America, will be the last iteration of the second-generation sports car, and Acura is sending it off in style. The supercar made its public debut this week at Monterey Car Week, and Motor1.com's Director Of Video, Clint Simone, was able to get up close and inside to check out the updated supercar.

Honda made a number of design tweaks to differentiate the Type S from the rest of the NSX run, including a new nose and other tweaks, like the Black Acura badge on the nose – a first for the brand. Changes aren't just cosmetic as Honda tuned the powertrain, a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 paired with three electric motors, to produce 600 bhp (447 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-metres) of torque. That's a modest increase over the regular NSX's 573 bhp (427 kW) and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm) of torque.

The order books are open now, and pricing starts at $169,500 (approx. £122,400 at today's exchange rate). At first glance, the car doesn't look too different, but that changes upon closer inspection. Check out the video above to see all the changes and tweaks Honda made to give the second-generation NSX a proper send-off.

