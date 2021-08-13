DragTimes asks you to guess the world record time.
DragTimes shared another teaser video from the Rimac Nevera testing at the Famoso Dragstrip, this time showing speedometer and accelerometer indications.
As we can see, this 1.4 MW quad motor monster is able to reach up to 1.5g (at around 42 mph), which is tremendous force.
g-force is the gravitational force equivalent. On Earth, the gravitational acceleration is about 9.8 m/s2. 1.5g would be then 14.7 m/s2.
The values of 1.0g or more last up to almost 100 mph (160 km/h)! When passing the 1/4 mile distance, at 164 mph (264 km/h), the acceleration force was still at 0.5g.
DragTimes wants you to guess the world record time while they are finishing up the editing of the video.
We assume that it's above 8 seconds. A hint about the world record suggests that it will close or be better than 8.6 seconds in the specs.
Rimac Nevera specs:
- up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
- 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled
800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)
Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry
Cell format: cylindrical 2170
number of cells: 6,960
- Acceleration
0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds
- top speed of 412 km/h (258 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm
four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors
four independent inverters and gearboxes
Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)
front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)
rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors)
- AC charging (on-board): 22 kW three-phase
- DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)
- length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm
- weight of 2,150 kg
- Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)