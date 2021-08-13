New spy shots show Mercedes is continuing to develop the EQS SUV. It's not clear when Mercedes will reveal it, though this has been the year the company really put its foot to the floor with electric vehicles. So far, Mercedes has revealed the EQA, EQS, and EQB, and the company is far from done. The EQE will arrive next month, and that could provide us our first glimpse at the EQS SUV, too, even though it's not scheduled to debut until 2022.

Last month, Mercedes teased the Maybach EQS SUV concept, and Mercedes has announced its plan to reveal a Maybach concept at September's 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show in Germany. Debuting the crossover in its ultra-luxurious trim is fitting as the EQS serves as the brand's flagship saloon. Its high-riding stablemate should be no different in its opulence.

The latest spy photos don't reveal more than what we've already seen. The test vehicle in these pics does sport the production headlights, and it appears it has lost a bit of the cladding underneath the camouflage. The interior will receive the dash-spanning Hyperscreen introduced in the EQS saloon along with the latest MBUX software. Expect it to be just as luxurious and opulent as the EQS saloon as the company claims it will be the SUV of the future. Bold.

Next month is the soonest we could see the new EQS SUV, though that could very well likely be just the concept. We're likely months out from the production debut that will arrive next year, though the concept could shed some like on what to expect from the production version. The preview could give us our first indication about its range and output, which should be similar to the saloon, though the EQS SUV is larger and heavier, which will ding its performance. We'll know in a few weeks.