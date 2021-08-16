Jaguar has revealed a new, sportier and more luxurious version of the F-Pace SUV called the R-Dynamic Black. Available to order online and from Jaguar dealers now, the £46,765 newcomer is adorned with gloss black styling elements and an upgraded interior specification.

The most obvious upgrades can be found outside, where the new model gets a Black Pack featuring gloss black door mirror caps, a panoramic glass roof and privacy glass. The 20-inch alloy wheels are also finished in gloss black, as are the grille, grille surround and side window surrounds, as well as the rear valance and rear badges.

Other additions include gloss black roof rails and red brake callipers, while the R-Dynamic Black offers customers a choice of 10 different colour schemes. The single solid finish and seven metallic colours are all included in the price, but the two premium metallic options are available at extra cost.

Inside, the dark theme continues with Satin Charcoal Ash interior veneers and Ebony leather as standard, although customers can swap to Light Oyster or Mars Red leather free of charge. In addition, the R-Dynamic’s cabin is marked out by bright metal pedals.

The engine range is limited to 2-litre petrol and diesel engines, plus the P400e plug-in hybrid. As standard, you get the basic D165 mild-hybrid engine with 161 bhp, although it does come with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox.

Stepping up the range, you can have the mild-hybrid D200 with 201 bhp, or the P250 petrol engine with 247 bhp. Both options also come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Or, if you’d rather, you can go for the 398 bhp P400e plug-in hybrid. That combines a 2-litre petrol engine with a battery and electric motor to give you up to 31.6 miles of zero-emission motoring before the petrol engine has to kick in. Officially, it’ll achieve CO2 emissions of up to 52 g/km and up to 122.9 mpg, but if you push the pedal on the right a bit harder, it’ll get you from 0-62 mph 5.3 seconds and on to 149 mph.

“The F-Pace is a performance SUV with an assertive, purposeful design which truly sets it apart,” said Adam Hatton, the exterior design director at Jaguar. “Creating the new F-Pace R-Dynamic Black gave us the opportunity to accentuate its sculpted, poised form and deliver even more visual impact and presence.”