A new Lamborghini Countach is coming, but while we wait for it, we get a reminder of its iconic status in the motoring world in the trailer for House of Gucci. This is a new film with a powerhouse of a case, not the least of which being Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and it's directed by Ridley Scott. So yeah, the vintage Lamborghini is in very good company.

As the name suggests, the movie reconstructs the history of the Gucci family and how they managed to create their own empire in the world of high fashion. It looks good, and with 10 million YouTube views already logged on the trailer from MGM, there seems to be more than a few people interested in the film. Of course, the futuristic-looking Countach from the Sant'Agata Bolognese company grabs our attention, and it's a timely appearance because 2021 marks 50 years since the wedge-shaped supercar's first appearance as a prototype in 1971. In 1974 it became the successor to the Lamborghini Miura, another extraordinary legend.

25th Anniversary Countach

In the preview video of the film, we're given just a fleeting glance at a Countach 25th Anniversary model. Produced between 1988 and 1990 as a celebration of Lamborgini's performance history, it was born in the wake of the 1986 Evoluzione prototype, sharing many features including the characteristic silver-grey paint.

This 25th Anniversary Countach featured numerous improvements, so much so that as many as 3,000 of the 8,000 components were specially made. A new set-up and new Ferrari Testarossa-inspired aerodynamics accompanied the same 5.2 V12 engine introduced by the 1985 Countach Quattrovalvole. It developed 455 bhp (339 kilowatts) and 370 pound-feet (501 Newton-metres) of torque at a time when 250 bhp in a muscle car was exceptional. It could reach 186 mph (300 km/h) flat-out, and it was the swan song for the long-lived Countach. 658 were produced before giving way to the Diablo.

The Countach In Movies

This certainly isn't the first time a Lamborghini Countach appeared on the screen. Younger enthusiasts will recall the Lambo's appearance in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, driven by Leonardo DiCaprio's infamous character Jordan Belfort. Arguably, the moment that turned the Countach into a bedroom poster for kids around the world was 1981's The Cannonball Run, which had a properly epic intro featuring an LP400S toying with a Pontiac Firebird pursuit vehicle from the California Highway Patrol. The pseudo-documentary recounted the final Brock Yates-led Cannonball-Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, albeit slightly exaggerated.

Now, as mentioned, the Countach will be among the protagonists of the new film directed by Ridley Scott, accompanying a stellar cast telling the story of how Guccio Gucci built his own empire in the world of high fashion by founding the eponymous brand. The movie reaches theatres in November, but hopefully, we will see the new Countach in whatever form it takes much sooner than that.