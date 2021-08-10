The Soul EV Boardmasters Edition is a one-off creation that imagines an off-road-focused electric vehicle that is ready to take surfers to the waves. The vehicle is part of Kia's sponsorship of the Boardmasters 2021 surfing and music festival in Cornwall, England.

For a more rugged look, the suspension has a 3.0-inch (7.62-centimetre) lift. In addition, the front track grows 4.3 inches (110 millimetres), and the rear track increases by 4.5 inches (115 millimetres). Kia fits a set of 16-inch, white-painted steel wheels with Maxxis Bighorn sand tyres that have a 30-inch diameter.

On the roof, there's a tubular steel roof rack. There's room for two Tahe Bic Malibu surfboards up there. The area also includes a solar panel that allows for using small electronics without using the EV's main battery. The rack has two LED spotlights if the party goes into the night.

The powertrain remains stock. The vehicle makes 201 bhp (150 kilowatts) and 291 pound-feet (395 Newton-metres) of torque. There's a 64-kilowatt-hour battery. Since this is a one-off, Kia doesn't have a range estimate.

Kia paints the Boardmasters Edition in the colour Neptune Blue metallic, and the roof is black. Bright white decals add a colour contrast to the exterior.

This one-off has no rear seats to maximise interior storage space. Kia installs spruce wood decking in there. There's also a fold-out bench that provides a perfect spot to sit while tailgating. A swing-out arm on the roof does double duty as a space to hang wetsuits to dry or as a private area to hang a towel and change clothes.

The rest of the cabin remains stock. There's a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo makes music sound great while travelling to the surfing spot.