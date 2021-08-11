The new plug-in hybrid version of Volkswagen’s popular Tiguan SUV is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at £35,515. With low emissions, 241 bhp and an all-electric range of up to 30 miles, the new variant is designed to broaden the vehicle’s appeal and provide a cheaper option for company car drivers.

Dubbed the eHybrid, the new version uses a 1.4-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, both of which drive the front wheels. Together, the two produce 241 bhp – enough to take the car from a standstill to 62 mph in 7.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 127 mph. But the 10.4 kWh battery is big enough to take the car up to 30 miles without burning a drop of petrol.

As a result, the entry-level Tiguan eHybrid emits just 38 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre on the official economy test. That puts it in the 11-percent company car tax bracket for the 2021/22 financial year, while the more upmarket Elegance models slot into the 13-percent bracket.

In total, customers get a choice of three trim levels, with the £35,515 Life version marking the entry point to the range. That money pays for three-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and an eight-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation. The Life models also come with LED matrix headlights and adaptive cruise control that can maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

Stepping up to the £37,780 Elegance adds a little more luxury, with a heated steering wheel, an electrically operated tailgate and a keyless entry system with a start/stop button on the centre console. The Elegance also provides a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a rear-view camera, as well as predictive cruise control that can slow for bends and junctions, as well as automatically altering the speed to suit the legal limit.

Finally, the R-Line version comes in at £38,120, boasting more aggressive body styling, black roof lining and R-Line badging. The car also comes with 20-inch black alloy wheels, as well as the keyless entry, digital instrument cluster and predictive cruise control features found on the Elegance model.

“The brilliant Tiguan is already regarded as a great all-rounder, and with the introduction of the Tiguan eHybrid this appeal is boosted even further,” said Nick O’Neill, the head of fleet at Volkswagen UK. “Our latest plug-in hybrid brings a fleet-friendly 11-13-percent BIK taxation rate (depending on specification) and low running costs to its long list of skills and attributes.

“It’s not just fleet managers and company car drivers who will love the Tiguan eHybrid though – the family-friendly Tiguan is up for almost any challenge life can throw at it, and now there’s the flexibility of local trips with zero-tailpipe-emissions to add to the list.”