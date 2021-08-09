The Mazda MX-5 is one of the most loved cars on earth. It’s no secret that the humble Mazda MX-5 can do almost anything well except carry four people and go off-road. This insane build doesn’t add a set of rear seats and instead utilises a Subaru WRX drivetrain and engine to make it a rally monster for the road. The final build is a MX-5 that is somehow even more capable than a stock example delivering driving pleasure and fun on any terrain.

David Patterson of the ThatDudeInBlue YouTube channel has the opportunity to drive a huge amount of different cars. In his latest video, we get to see one of his favourite builds in action. This WRX swapped normally aspirated Mazda MX-5 is one of the most interesting and unique builds featured on his channel.

The builder Caleb has his own YouTube channel Gingium where you can find a detailed video series covering all of his wild builds. This particular Mazda MX-5 started out life as a normal NA MX-5 ready for some fun backroad drives. Then Caleb got his hands on a wrecked Bug Eye Subaru Impreza WRX, which is the 2000 to 2002 vintage, and got to work on his unique Frankenstein project.

The MX-5’s rear-wheel drivetrain and inline-4 engine were out. In their place, Caleb grafted the WRX’s complete drive train which required a great deal of engineering to complete. The resulting all-wheel-drive Mazda MX-5 may look a little rough around the edges, however, every single piece of this build was analysed and executed to perfection.

Although most of the MX-5 is gone, that doesn’t mean this WRX swapped monster isn’t fun. If anything, the unique build is far more fun than a normal MX-5 and pushes the boundaries of where a MX-5 can take you.