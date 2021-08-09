What's the most expensive car in the world? Well, if we're talking about price tags when new, that title belongs to the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail which is rumoured to have an estimated price tag of £20 million. Officially, though, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire takes the honour, with an announced sticker price of £14 million.

But both European exotics combined aren't up to par with the price that a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO asked. In 2018, chassis number 4153GT of the Italian classic was purchased for £50 million by David MacNeil in a private sale, effectively making the 250 GTO the most expensive car in the world. With only 36 examples of the nameplate ever made, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Gallery: Ferrari 250 GTO World's Most Expensive

30 Photos

So, what do you do if you want to give your son a multi-million-dollar car? For a YouTuber who does woodworking, that's better built not bought. Ladies and gents, meet a wooden miniature Ferrari 250 GTO from Vietnam, and it looks absolutely fantastic.

According to the video, the whole thing took 70 days to build. You can watch the whole process via the video embedded atop this page, which involves building the frame, attaching the body, forming the curves (this isn't a cakewalk, by the way), and a whole lot more.

Despite the small-than-life proportions of the 250 GTO here, it's actually driveable with an electric powertrain motivating the system – sorry, no Colombo V12 engine involved here. The video shows it being driven on public roads, though we doubt that it's road legal. But hey, that's none of our concern, right?

Anyway, we couldn't help but be amazed by the dedication of this father to give his son a proper gift. And most importantly, there's a clincher at the end of the 14-minute video that involved a Mercedes-Benz, so you might want to watch the whole thing.