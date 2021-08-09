The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover has been a regular visitor on our pages through the last year or so. We’ve seen it testing on the Nurburgring and on public roads, and we already know it won’t look drastically different from the outgoing model. A new rendering from our pals at Kolesa.ru tries to uncover the camouflage and let us take a look at all the little details.

The two virtual drawings you see below are actually based on some of the most recent spy photos of the new Range Rover, which means the overall dimensions and proportions of the body should correspond to the real car. And if you are a little surprised by what you are seeing - yes, the new RR won’t change the proportions of the previous generation of the luxury SUV.

The smaller details are what make the difference here. For example, the Velar-inspired door handles, as well as the thinner headlights make the appearance more attractive. At the back, the layout is familiar, though the taillights feature a new design and there’s a more sloped roofline, again seemingly inspired by the Range Rover Velar. As a side note, Land Rover is also working on long-wheelbase Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

Whilst on the outside the new SUV will be an evolution, under the skin it will ride on a new platform. The MLA architecture will allow for wider adoption of electrified powertrains and we expect basically every available engine to feature some sort of electric support. A new and possibly more powerful plug-in hybrid variant was recently spotted, and there should be at least one more new option - a BMW-sourced V8 unit, though that hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.

We are probably about six months away from seeing the Range Rover in full. We expect it to go on sale globally during the second quarter of next year.