Just how quick is the new BMW M3 Competition? To find out, the carwow team set up a drag race between a stock M3 and some tuned rivals. With heavy-hitters like a supercharged Ford Mustang and boosted R34 GTR on the starting line does the BMW M3 stand a chance?

The Ford Mustang is a drag racing icon with a host of support companies to build the perfect race car. The Ford Mustang in this video is a 2015 S550 GT with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5.0-litre V8. In true Mustang fashion, this pony car is far from stock. For starters, it has a set of drag slicks at the rear for better on-track performance and increased grip. The 5.0-litre V8 is boosted by a supercharger to a claimed 735 bhp (548 Kilowatts) which is about 300 more than stock.

If Ford’s aren’t your thing then maybe you like questionably styled BMWs? The new G80 BMW M3 Competition is one of the most impressive 4-doors ever built. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-6 the produces 510 bhp (380 Kilowatts). This ridiculous straight-6 is mated to a ZF sourced 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The M3 Competiton includes launch control along with an array of performance-enhancing electronic aids to get the most performance possible from the boosted straight-6.

Everyone loves the R34 Nissan GTR. This masterpiece of timeless design is regarded as one of the most collectable Japanese cars ever built and a turning point for sports car design. Upon its debut, the R34 Nissan GTR was one of the first cars to use computers and technology to make a car faster. The R34 GTR is powered by the legendary RB26DETT that can handle a huge amount of boost. This particular example has around 750 bhp (559 Kilowatts) making it a potent drag racing machine.

Which of these cars is the quickest on the drag strip? Let’s find out.