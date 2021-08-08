Just a few days ago, an Alfa Romeo Tonale prototype was spotted wearing provisionary taillights. The photos weren't so clear then but it seems like that same prototype was caught by our spies up close, giving us a better look at the current development of the small crossover.

Upfront, the one in charge of the camouflage has done a great job to conceal the Italian marque's famous shield, but we all know that it's underneath those swirly wraps. However, we can't help but notice the large opening for the lower bumper and the large set of wheels with circular spokes in true Alfa Romeo fashion.

We also noticed that the lights are bigger than the one seen on the 2019 Tonale Concept, which isn't surprising at all. The rear door handles are also moved to the doors instead of the C-pillars as in the concept. At the rear, the Tonale prototype here is also seen wearing provisional taillights, while the bumper-integrated tailpipes are hidden out of plain sight.

Overall, we're glad that Alfa tries to keep faith with the proportions of the concept, a good start for the crossover that will slot below the Stelvio.

Just last month, Alfa Romeo confirmed that the Tonale will arrive with a plug-in hybrid EV configuration, which will be the first of its kind in the automaker's lineup. Other powertrain options and details weren’t available at this point, but we all know that the Tonale could use the same platform as the current Jeep Compass that allows electrification.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is scheduled to be revealed during the first quarter of 2022, with European showrooms receiving the unit by June. It's bound to be sold in the US as well, but the carmaker said that an even smaller crossover called Brennero might not make it state-side.