The Honda CR-V is due for a next-generation revamp soon and earlier this year, we've already seen a prototype testing in a facility in Europe. Our colleagues at Kolesa attempt to strip off the camouflage wrap from that prototype to create this unofficial rendering, giving us a fictional preview of the sixth-generation compact crossover.

While we've already attempted to create a rendering for the next-gen CR-V back in April, Kolesa's version gears toward an evolutionary approach to design, as opposed to what we imagine to be a revolutionary change.

To begin, Kolesa's CR-V takes the current model's proportion and slaps the new grille found on the spied prototype. The trapezoidal grille flanked by slim headlights is there, which follows what you'll see on the current Honda Passport. The website also imagines a higher sill line, while the rear seems to be unchanged, though we can agree that Honda isn't changing the vertical taillight design in the sixth-generation model.

However, we couldn't help but disagree with the proportions. The spotted prototype has a long bonnet and overhangs that signal an increase in size, which isn't apparent in the rendering that you see here. Whether this size increase will mean an additional third row for the US-spec CR-V is yet to be seen, but not impossible since it's offered with seven seats in other markets.

Of note, both our and Kolesa's versions are fictional, so expect the real thing to be way different from these unofficial designs. As for the powertrain, information is scarce but electrification in the form of a plug-in hybrid powertrain won't be a surprise.

The next-generation Honda CR-V is expected to be revealed in 2022 for the 2023 model year. Expect more prototype sightings toward the end of this year or early next year, which should give us more details about the new design.