As a Ferrari F1 enthusiast since the mid-1990s and not exactly Lewis Hamilton's biggest fan, it would be fairly easy for me to criticise him for not living up to a promise he made last year. As some of you will recall, the seven-time champion told Reuters in an interview in September 2020 about his desire to be more environmentally friendly to try and offset the massive carbon footprint generated by Formula 1 cars.

Aside from embracing a vegan lifestyle and selling his private jet, Hamilton wants to be driven to and from airports in an electric vehicle. Not only that, he told Reuters "I don't drive any of the cars that I own anymore. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC." He also uses a Smart EQ ForTwo as his other zero-emissions vehicle from an otherwise petrol-guzzling fleet. Speaking of which, he was recently spotted in his one-off Pagani Zonda 760 LH.

F1 is on a three-week vacation until the Belgian Grand Prix programmed for 29 August, so Hamilton has a few vacation days to enjoy. As in previous years, Monaco seems to be his go-to destination as this isn't the first time paparazzi caught him driving his AMG-powered supercar. Technically, Hamilton calls Monaco home although he has an extensive real estate portfolio.

Now, about that 760 LH. He previously described his Zonda as being "terrible to drive! It's the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise it's the worst. I got it in manual because I didn't like the Tiptronic version."

In Hamilton's defense, his naturally aspirated 7.3-litre V12 machine isn't racking up the miles as we're pretty certain he barely gets the chance to drive it what with his busy schedule. Considered as being a Zonda R made road legal, the 760-horsepower supercar based on the 760 RS once again caught the attention in Monaco.

Yes, maybe he shouldn't have made that promise last year, especially since a lot of people look up to him. On the other hand, with a Pagani in the garage, we too would be tempted to take it out for a ride, even though Monaco's busy streets are less than ideal for exploiting the supercar's huge performance potential.