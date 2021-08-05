A few days ago, the Unplugged Performance's race-modified Tesla Model S Plaid "Dark Helmet", driven by Randy Pobst, clocked 1:28.213 at the Laguna Seca race track - here is the video from this record run.

The previous unofficial best times were: 1:29.9 (Tesla's internal testing), reported on May, 1:30.3 time from September 2020 and 1:36.55 in September 2019 (prototype).

According to the updated official FastestLaps' list, the race-modified Tesla Model S Plaid ranked 7th overall.

Acura ARX-01b (unknown driver) - 1:10.10 Porsche RS Spyder (Evo) (unknown driver) 1:10.35 Acura ARX-01a (unknown driver) 1:10.91 Audi R10 TDI (unknown driver) 1:11.17 Porsche RS Spyder (unknown driver) 1:14.03 McLaren Senna (P15) (Randy Pobst) 1:27.62 Unplugged Performance Model S Plaid (Randy Pobst) 1:28.20 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991) (Randy Pobst) 1:28.30 Dodge Viper ACR (Mk V) (Randy Pobst) 1:28.65

For reference, the top Tesla Model 3 Performance on the list is in 95th spot at 1:39.83, but we know that the Mountain Pass Performance's Model 3 clocked 1:37.566 record in July 2019:

Unplugged Performance says that the "Dark Helmet" car weight with the driver is 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg) and its top speed was 156 mph (251 km/h).

"Coming off of the car's Pikes Peak class win the Unplugged Performance’s Tesla Model S Plaid aka Dark Helmet clocked a 1:28.21 lap during TeslaCorsa 16 at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca. Randy Pobst was behind the wheel piloting the modified 4850lb (with driver) family sedan to an EV modified lap record which saw a top speed of 156mph. What is perhaps most incredible is that the Hypercar level lap time was achieved with no gas, 4 doors, 2 trunks & Autopilot using a modified mass production vehicle at a fraction of the cost of any comparably fast car."

The list of "Dark Helmet" mods include:

UP x @BILSTEIN Semi-Active Skyhook Dampers

UP Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms

UP Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms

UP 3 Way Adjustable Rear Stabilizer Bar

UP 19” UP-03 Forged Wheels with @Yokohama Tire

UP Plaid Spec Carbon Bucket Seat Kit

UP Brake Master Cylinder Brace

UP one-off aero

UP race prep including roll cage, air jacks, brake ducting, Pikes Peak PA system, etc

A month earlier, the car has won the Exhibition class of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race (see video).

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: