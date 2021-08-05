It seems the world of major auto shows is still on shaky ground. After numerous delays over the past year and a half due to the enduring COVID-19 pandemic, we've learned that the 2021 New York Auto Show is officially cancelled. The show was scheduled to run from August 20 - 29 for the general public, with media events happening on August 19. It is tentatively scheduled return to a spring timeframe in April 2022.

"It is with great disappointment that the upcoming 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been cancelled due to the growing incidences of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by State and local officials to stop its spread," said New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg in a statement.

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases around the United States has altered plans for many around the country. The Centers for Disease Control reports over 105,000 new cases in the US on July 30, compared to 8,069 reported on June 14. Cases in New York City have spiked sharply in recent weeks, with the CDC reporting 1,590 new cases on August 2 compared to 91 back in mid-June.

Following the Chicago Auto Show in mid-July that saw minimal new vehicle activity, the New York show was shaping up to be something of a return to normal for automaker debuts. Nissan and Subaru had big plans to debut their latest performance machines to the world, namely the new Z and WRX. Hyundai was planning to show its new Elantra N sports saloon to US buyers for the first time in New York, and that's not counting possible concepts and surprise announcements that often crop up a few days before such events.