After years of waiting, the first production-spec version of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista will finally premiere during The Quail event during Monterey Car Week on 12 August. The company will make just 150 examples of the hypercar and sell them for just under £2 million each. The automaker expects the majority of buyers to be in North America and Europe.

The hypercar on display in California will specifically be the Battista Anniversario that will pay tribute to Battista "Pinin" Farina. Automobili Pininfarina will only make five of them in this specification. The models will boast a revised look with a rear wing and aero fins. They'll ride on centre-lock wheels that will slice off 10 kilograms (22 pounds ) of unsprung weight.

"The premiere of the first production-specification Battista in the US marks the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story. We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week," CEO of Automobili Pininfarina Per Svantesson said.

The car at The Quail will have a body with exposed carbon fibre and gloss black wheels. Inside, there will be black sustainable leather with Iconica Blu contrast stitching. The seats will feature exposed carbon fibre pieces, too.

The Battista will pack four electric motors – one for each wheel. This will give the hypercar a total of 1,874 bhp (1,397 kilowatts) and 1,649 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-metres) of torque. This will allegedly let the machine reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in less than 2 seconds, 124 mph (200 km/h) in less than six seconds, and 186 mph (300 km/h) in less than 12 seconds. The top speed will allegedly be 218 mph (350 km/h).

To power all of these motors, there will be a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It will provide an estimated range of over 311 miles (500 kilometres).