Brabham Automotive is expanding its racing endeavours, and it’s doing so with a new car called the BT63 GT2 Concept. It’s based on the BT62, though the company tweaked it to compete in the 2022 European GT2 Championship. The car has a host of changes that help it comply with the racing series’ regulations, which includes a de-tuned engine and unique aero bits. The company has seen success in the British and GT Cup Championship.

The engine remains the same – a dry-sump 5.4-litre V8 – however, it’s down on power. The regular BT62 makes 700 bhp (522 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (677 Newton-metres) of torque. The BT3 GT2 Concept will produce around 600 bhp (447 kW), while a sequential gearbox routes power to the rear wheels. Brabham hasn’t detailed everything about the new racer just yet, as we still don’t know any information about the car’s braking package or its suspension setup.

The BT63 GT2 rides on the same platform as the BT62, and it was designed and engineered by the same team that developed the road-going BT62R. The new racer does have different aero that includes a special wing, diffuser, and spoiler. The car will tip the scales between 1,200 and 1,300 kilograms (2,645-2,866 pounds), which is much more than the BT62’s 975-kg (2,150-lb) dry-weight number. The extra power and weight will make it slower than its sibling, but it needs to meet the series’ specifications.

Brabham Automotive worked in close collaboration with SRO Motorsport Group to meet the homologation requirements. The car will make its racing debut later this year at the inaugural Fanatec 2022 GT2 European Championship, where it’ll be competing in the invitational class. The racing will happen at Circuit Paul Richard on 1-3 October 2021. The Brabham BT63 GT3 Concept will be competing alongside racers from brands like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Audi. Brabham is offering the car for €400,000 (approx. £340,000 at current exchange rates) while offering full factory-backed support.