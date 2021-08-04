Occasionally, a video turns up that we can't explain but is still compelling enough to be worth sharing. This is that type of clip. Searching online is not turning up much of a backstory, but it's still cool to see a car with flamethrowers in the headlights.

The clip opens with a man getting into what seems to be a fairly normal Lada 2106. He gets in, and the camera cuts to a wide shot. Then, the unexpected happens because the little saloon launches two jets of flame from the outer headlight bezels. The fire appears to shoot out at least 6 metres (20 feet) from the vehicle.

This isn't a one-time thing, either. The owner can either sustain the flames or launch the fire multiple times.

What's not clear is how the engineering behind this system works. Traditional flamethrowers in military applications often send the combustible fuel through a pressurised tank and then ignite this mixture as it leaves the device.

We only get a brief glimpse inside the vehicle, but there is no sign of any extra equipment in there, especially all of the tanks necessary for a flamethrower. This suggests all of the gear is under the bonnet.

There's a sound that could be a pump during the clip. It's possible that this could be providing the power for propelling the fuel out of the nozzles before the flaming substance shoots out of the headlight bezels.

The stunt is interesting from an engineering perspective because the builders are able to incorporate the functional flamethrowers into the empty headlight openings. In the real world, this thing is useless. Only a monster would actually activate these flamethrowers on the road.