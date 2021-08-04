The plug-in car market heads to above 6 million units sold in 2021 and double-digit market share.
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in June by 153% year-over-year to about 583,000, which is the new all-time monthly record.
That's also not too far from the over 700,000 hybrids sold in the same timeframe. The total xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) market share is already at about 20% globally.
Plug-in market share improved to 8.7%, including:
- BEVs: about 407,000 (up 154% year-over-year) and 6.1% share
- PHEVs: about 176,500 (up 151% year-over-year) and 2.6% share
- Total: 583,507 (up 153% year-over-year) and 8.7% share
Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2021
So far this year, passenger plug-in electric car sales stand at over 2.5 million, while the market share increased to 6.3%. It's expected that in 2021 plug-in car sales will exceed 6 million.
Model rank
The top-selling models last month were: Tesla Model 3 (70,397) and Tesla Model Y (36,727), Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (29,143), Volkswagen ID.4 (12,262) and Renault ZOE (8,447).
The top-selling models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 70,397 and 243,753 YTD
- Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV - 29,143 and 181,810 YTD
- Tesla Model Y - 36,727 and 138,401 YTD
- BYD Han EV - 5,802 and 38,667 YTD
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 12,262 and 38,499 YTD
- Great Wall Ora Black Cat EV - 6,510 and 32,013 YTD
- Renault ZOE - 8,447 and 31,426 YTD
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 6,353 and 31,233 YTD
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 7,122 and 31,079 YTD
- GAC Aion S - 5,916 and 30,456 YTD
Total: 583,507 and 2,546,768 YTD
Top 10 year-to-date:
Brand rank
Tesla continues to be the top EV brand globally with a huge advantage both for the month (109,621) and for the year. In June, BYD (40,729) and Volkswagen (34,959) once again achieved very strong results.
The top brands year-to-date:
- Tesla - 109,621 and 386,080 YTD
- SAIC-GM-Wuling - 29,867 and 191,477 YTD
- Volkswagen - 34,959 and 153815 YTD
- BYD - 40,729 and 151,156 YTD
- BMW - 25,315 and 130,734 YTD
- Mercedes-Benz - 15,322 and 103,508 YTD
- SAIC - 19,156 and 92,242 YTD
- Volvo - 15,716 and 91,479 YTD
- Audi - 17,128 and 77,891 YTD
- Renault - 16,148 and 64,775 YTD
Total: 583,507 and 2,546,768 YTD
Top 10 year-to-date:
Among automotive groups, Tesla remains the top player with a 15% share among plug-ins and almost 23% among all-electric cars.
The top automotive groups (BEVs + PHEVs) year-to-date:
- Tesla - 386,100 and 15.2% share
- Volkswagen Group - 342,139 and 13.4% share
- SAIC + SAIC-GM-Wuling - 283,719 and 11.1% share
- BMW Group - 153,574 and 6.0% share
- Stellantis - 153,339 and 6.0% share
- BYD - 151,156 and 5.9% share
The top automotive groups (BEVs) year-to-date:
- Tesla - 386,100 and 22.7% share
- SAIC + SAIC-GM-Wuling - 246,731 and 14.5% share
- Volkswagen Group - 182,801 and 10.7% share
- BYD - 94,267 and 5.5% share
- Stellantis - 83,549 and 4.9% share