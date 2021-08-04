Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in June by 153% year-over-year to about 583,000, which is the new all-time monthly record.

That's also not too far from the over 700,000 hybrids sold in the same timeframe. The total xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) market share is already at about 20% globally.

Plug-in market share improved to 8.7%, including:

BEVs: about 407,000 ( up 154% year-over-year) and 6.1% share

( year-over-year) and share PHEVs: about 176,500 ( up 151% year-over-year) and 2.6% share

( year-over-year) and share Total: 583,507 (up 153% year-over-year) and 8.7% share

Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2021

So far this year, passenger plug-in electric car sales stand at over 2.5 million, while the market share increased to 6.3%. It's expected that in 2021 plug-in car sales will exceed 6 million.

Model rank

The top-selling models last month were: Tesla Model 3 (70,397) and Tesla Model Y (36,727), Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (29,143), Volkswagen ID.4 (12,262) and Renault ZOE (8,447).

The top-selling models year-to-date:

Top 10 year-to-date:

Brand rank

Tesla continues to be the top EV brand globally with a huge advantage both for the month (109,621) and for the year. In June, BYD (40,729) and Volkswagen (34,959) once again achieved very strong results.

The top brands year-to-date:

Tesla - 109,621 and 386,080 YTD SAIC-GM-Wuling - 29,867 and 191,477 YTD Volkswagen - 34,959 and 153815 YTD BYD - 40,729 and 151,156 YTD BMW - 25,315 and 130,734 YTD Mercedes-Benz - 15,322 and 103,508 YTD SAIC - 19,156 and 92,242 YTD Volvo - 15,716 and 91,479 YTD Audi - 17,128 and 77,891 YTD Renault - 16,148 and 64,775 YTD

Total: 583,507 and 2,546,768 YTD

Top 10 year-to-date:

Among automotive groups, Tesla remains the top player with a 15% share among plug-ins and almost 23% among all-electric cars.

The top automotive groups (BEVs + PHEVs) year-to-date:

Tesla - 386,100 and 15.2% share Volkswagen Group - 342,139 and 13.4% share SAIC + SAIC-GM-Wuling - 283,719 and 11.1% share BMW Group - 153,574 and 6.0% share Stellantis - 153,339 and 6.0% share BYD - 151,156 and 5.9% share

The top automotive groups (BEVs) year-to-date: