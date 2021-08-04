Earlier this year, Alfa Romeo’s new CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato announced he wants the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Tonale to be more powerful and this will delay the launch of the brand’s small crossover. It seems that work on the electrified model is not done yet and we have new spy photos showing a disguised prototype.

Provided by Walter Vayr on Facebook, the shots show a heavily camouflaged trial car that is still wearing placeholder taillights. We don’t get to see the car’s front end as it was parked next to a Fiat 500X prototype. As a side note, it is believed that this Fiat is a mule for a new hybrid-powered version of the 500X coming in September this year.

Gallery: 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale new spy photos

6 Photos

Back to the Tonale, it will sit below the Stelvio in the brand’s lineup and will act as an indirect replacement of the now discontinued Giulietta hatchback. It will be the most affordable new Alfa money can buy and will be visually very similar to the Tonale concept shown during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

At this point, we know the crossover will be based on the existing platform of the Jeep Compass, though we don’t know what will hide under the bonnet. The Compass is available with a 1.3-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain with up to 240 bhp (179 kilowatts) and up to 30 miles (49 kilometres) of range at a single charge. Meanwhile, Peugeot, a sister brand from the Stellantis family, has a 1.6-litre PHEV system with 300 bhp (224 kW).

Expected to be unveiled during the first quarter of 2022, the Tonale will most likely go on sale in Europe first in June or July next year. The US market should follow before the end of the year, though it will remain the brand’s smallest crossover in North America where the rumoured Brennero won’t be offered.