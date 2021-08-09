The new Honda HR-V hybrid SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £27,000. The compact model will come with a three-tier range and Honda’s e:HEV hybrid technology, which has already been used to good effect in the Jazz and Jazz Crosstar models.

That powertrain combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, together producing 129 bhp. That power goes to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is operated in much the same way as an automatic gearbox. Honda claims the car will return more than 50 mpg on the official economy test, with carbon dioxide emissions of 122 g/km.

Customers get the same powertrain no matter which of the three available trim levels they choose. In exchange for the £26,960 starting price you get the basic Elegance version, which features LED headlights, heated front seats and 18-inch alloy wheels. The car also gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

In the middle of the pack is the £29,210 Advance, which adds a powered tailgate and ‘walk-away close and hands-free access’. That’s essentially a keyless entry system with a sensor that allows you to open the boot by swinging a foot under the bumper, making loading easier when you have your hands full. The Advance model also comes with a heated steering wheel and part-leather trim.

Finally, the Advance Style version caps the range, with prices starting at £31,660. That money pays for all the Advance’s equipment, plus a premium audio system and extra design tweaks. Chief among these is the two-tone exterior paintwork that features as standard, while the interior is marked out by its orange detailing.

All three versions of the HR-V will also come with Honda’s Honda Sensing suite of safety systems, which include an autonomous emergency braking feature that can automatically hit the brakes if the driver fails to respond to an oncoming hazard. Hill descent control has also been fitted to improve control on slippery slopes, while adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front has also been fitted.

“The launch of the all-new HR-V is a major milestone for Honda in Europe, setting new benchmarks for interior space, versatility and comfort in the compact SUV market,” said Tom Gardner, the senior vice-president of Honda Motor Europe. “Available later this year, the next generation of hybrid-only HR-V will appeal to modern consumers, reflecting their active and connected lifestyles, with a desirable blend of efficiency and responsive performance."