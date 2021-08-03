The Tesla Model 3 Performance provides the best bang for buck if you’re looking for the most performance out of an electric vehicle while paying the least amount possible. The Model 3 Performance makes 506 bhp (513 PS) and it sprints to sixty in 3.3 seconds or to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and its top speed is 261 km/h or 162 mph.

It weighs 1,856 kg or 4,091 pounds and it has all-wheel drive thanks to its two motors, one powering each axle. Traction when bursting off the line is rarely an issue and it matches some lower tier supercars for pure acceleration.

Compared to the most powerful versions of Porsche Taycan, though, it is not a match. However, if you compare the Model 3 Performance to the Taycan 4S, the least powerful all-wheel drive version of the electric Porsche saloon, then things start to look surprisingly even.

The Taycan 4S has either 567 bhp (571 PS) if it has the larger battery pack or 522 bhp (530 PS) if it’s equipped with the smaller battery (like the vehicle in the video). They both have the same claimed sprint time to sixty, though, which is 3.8 seconds or 4 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), and top speed is slightly lower than the Tesla’s at 250 km/h or 155 mph.

Drag racing the two you would think would yield predictable results, but as carwow.es found out (yes, the video is in Spanish, but it does have auto-generated subtitles that you can enable), the numbers don’t tell the whole story. In the two standing start races, the Porsche wins (and the two hosts comment that its two-speed transmission gave it an edge) - the first race was very close, but during the second race it just powered ahead of the Tesla. In the rolling start race, though, the Model 3 has no problem pulling ahead, and the results in the braking test are also quite interesting.