Genesis will launch the third fully-electric model based on Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform. Expected to be called the Genesis GV60, the vehicle will be e a more luxurious alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, and based on this photo, it’s also going to be a bit more conventional looking too.

Both the Ioniq 5 and the EV6 have been polarising opinions with their design (the latter more so than the former), so the fact that Genesis is going for a slightly more conservative look is no surprise. In the photo, which was published on Instagram by @lugnutz_aj, the vehicle’s three-quarter rear view is shown just as people were rushing to cover it.

The rear end of the GV60 has the same fastback look as the EV6 and it also has an interesting detail in the C-pillar. It looks like the chrome trim that follows the upper part of the side glass dips and makes a V shape behind the rear door - this is quite an unusual detail and it looks like the inside of the V will be black to make it seem part of the rear glass.

The design of the rear lights is predictable and it follows what we’ve seen throughout the revamped Genesis lineup. The wheels appear to have a a high gloss finish to them and their design appears similar to what we’ve seen on other conventional Genesis models.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 new spy photos

11 Photos

We’ve seen the GV60 on a number of occasions via photos of camouflaged prototypes sent to us by our spies. However, this grainy shot from Instagram sheds the most light on what the model is going to look like - make sure to check out the spy shot gallery because you will also get to see the front end of the vehicle and you can make some details such as the basic design of the headlights or the pattern of the grille.