You may have heard of the name Walter Treser and his contributions to Audi, including the brand's renowned Quattro brand. But during the early '90s, the former head of Advanced Special Vehicles for Audi has created the Treser VW Polo GT with a removable roof.

With only a total of 290 units produced between 1991 and 1993 – 10 of which came directly from Treser's workshop in Germany – this custom Polo GT is a rare find. One of which was up for bidding at Classic Car Auctions.

Gallery: Treser VW Polo Targa / Cabriolet Up For Auction

34 Photos

If you're confused whether this Polo is a convertible or has a targa top, it's both. Based on a regular VW Polo, this small 2+2 vehicle is a cute way to have some open-top, wind-on-your-hair fun.

With that said, you can either only remove the roof panel, leaving the B-pillar and rear windscreen, or you can remove the whole thing. The body parts are foldable and can be stored in the luggage compartment, which has been customised to accommodate the removed parts.

More importantly, the car you see here, despite being almost 30 years old, is still in mint condition, according to the Classic Cars Auction listing. It had 17,103 kilometres (10,627 miles) on the clock when it was posted for auction, spending its entire life in Treser's family before moving on to its new owner.

If you're interested in this rare custom Polo, you'd be disappointed to know that it has already been sold almost a year ago for only 7,000 euros or around £6,000. We'd wager it will be hard to find an example out there that's as pristine and well taken care of like this one.