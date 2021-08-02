According to Luca de Meo, Renault CEO, the Zoe will not live to see a next-generation as the company is switching to a new all-electric platform.

So far, the Renault Zoe was the best-selling all-electric model from Renault and one of the best-selling models in Europe.

However, the Zoe platform is getting old. The car was introduced around 2012, and since then upgraded several times (including a major refresh in 2019) in terms of new, higher capacity batteries, more powerful electric motors and most recently a DC fast charging option.

Our data indicates that the company has so far sold more than 300,000 Zoe (almost entirely in Europe).

Despite that, the Zoe will be replaced by a new electric car - the upcoming all-new Renault R5 around 2023/2024. It's interesting, especially since in January we read that the Zoe will not be replaced.

Renault's plan is to switch to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's new CMF-EV platform to become more competitive. New solutions are expected to lower the costs quite significantly (maybe even by a third compared to Zoe, according to some reports).

The first CMF-EV-based Renault to be the all-electric Megane. The new wave of Renault's BEVs will include also Renault 4, Renault 5 and performance-oriented Alpine models.

Renault for sure has to improve its EV lineup as, so far this year, the Zoe is no longer able to maintain its first place in the home market - France, where the Tesla Model 3 sells noticeably better and the Peugeot e-208 is right behind. A new fresh model might be a good start.