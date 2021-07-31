What do the Tesla Model X and Fiat Panda Cross have in common? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Apart from their raised ground clearance and having all-wheel drivetrains, these two "SUVs" have zero similarities. Yet, UK's carwow still put them in a side-by-side comparison. Worse, they're in an off-road battle, to see which between the two is the better off-roader.

While we've already established that these two are totally different from each other, we all know that this comparison leans toward having fun – and plus the fact that trashing the Model X could actually mean unemployment of carwow's presenter Mat Watson.

Gallery: Fiat Panda 2020

29 Photos

Just how far different are these two? The Panda is visibly minute, but its power plant is even smaller. The 900cc mill only produces 85 bhp and 107 lb-ft of torque. Despite those measly output numbers, the Panda weighs less than half of the Tesla, tipping the scales at 1,165 kilograms.

The Model X, on the other hand, weighs 2,533 kg because of its batteries. To pull that weight, the Tesla SUV makes heaps of power at 417 bhp and 487 lb-ft of twists.

If this were a usual carwow drag race, we all know that the Fiat Panda Cross doesn't stand a chance, but good thing that it isn't. Since this is an off-road battle, we all know that the Tesla's power output advantage is greatly offset by its non-off-roading nature – plus the fact that its wheels are wrapped in road tyres, as opposed to the Panda's.