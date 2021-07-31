June was an especially strong month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, where almost one in five new passenger cars were a plug-in.

The total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 237,934 (up 157% year-over-year), which is 19% of the overall market, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data). That's the second best result ever and actually not far from the all-time record.

All-electric cars were in majority in June (10% share), compared to plug-in hybrids (9% share).

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – June 2021

So far this year, over 1 million (1.03 million to be more precise) passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 16% of the total market (7.6% BEVs).

The most popular models

The Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling electric car in Europe in June (26,178), thanks to a high number of deliveries in the last month of the quarter.

This result is so high that the Model 3 is now the lone leader year-to-date with 67,480 units. Exceeding 100,000 units in 2021 is now very probable.

The next two best-selling models were the Renault ZOE (8,244) and Volkswagen ID.3 (7,101), which are both at around 31,000 year-to-date.

The Volkswagen ID.4 was fourth with 6,619, followed by Ford Kuga PHEV (6,407) and its cousin, the Skoda Enyaq iV (6,237). Strong results were noted also by Fiat 500 electric, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro):

Top models last month:

Tesla Model 3 - 26,178 Renault ZOE - 8,244 Volkswagen ID.3 - 7,101 Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,619 Ford Kuga PHEV - 6,407 Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,237 Fiat 500 electric - 5,065 Hyundai Kona Electric - 4,541 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 4,301 Peugeot e-208 - 3,968

Top models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 67,480 Volkswagen ID.3 - 31,030 Renault ZOE - 30,752 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 24,897 Volkswagen ID.4 - 24,886 Ford Kuga PHEV - 24,478 Hyundai Kona Electric - 22,294 Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 21,095 BMW 330e - 20,861 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 20,753

Top automotive groups year-to-date:

Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:

Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 11%) Stellantis - 14% share BMW - 11% share (BMW brand at 9%) Daimler - 11% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 9% share

Tesla noted 7% share so far this year.