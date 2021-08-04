UK customers can now reserve the new Peugeot 308 SW estate, which is set to arrive on these shores next year with prices from just over £25,000. The big-booted family car will join the conventional five-door hatchback in the UK, offering a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

At launch, the family estate will give buyers a choice of one 129 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, a similarly powerful 1.5-litre diesel and two plug-in hybrids. All four will come with Peugeot's eight-speed automatic transmission.

The hybrids will offer a choice of 178 bhp or 222 bhp, but both will come with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 12.4 kWh battery pack. That means both will be capable of up to 39 miles on electric power alone, while the tax-defining CO2 emissions will start at 25 g/km.

Customers will get a choice of five trim levels, with Active Premium representing the entry-level choice. Priced from £25,200, the base-spec model will only be available in petrol and diesel form, but it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and automatic windscreen wipers. Inside, the car features a 10-inch touchscreen that houses the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech. Rear parking sensors are also thrown in.

The Allure model is the next rung of the ladder, starting at £27,050 and allowing customers to specify the 178 bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain, as well as the more conventional petrol and diesel engines. That trim also gives you 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, leather-effect upholstery with green stitching and interior ambient lighting. Satellite navigation is also included, along with front and rear parking sensors and a wide-angle rear-view camera.

The mid-point of the 308 SW range is the Allure Premium, which is marked out from the Allure by its wireless smartphone charging capability and extra safety technology. The £27,950 starting price gets you wireless connectivity for the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems, too.

Climbing further takes you to the GT model, which starts at £29,850 and includes a more aggressive bodykit and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the high-end model comes with a configurable digital instrument cluster and a heated steering wheel, plus a system to make the steering and accelerator feel sportier. Choosing the GT model also gives you the chance to specify the more powerful 222 bhp hybrid system.

Finally, the GT Premium tops the range, with prices starting at £31,450. That money pays for heated front seats certified by a German back health organisation and extra driver assistance tech, including a lane positioning assistance system, a 360-degree manoeuvring camera and semi-automatic parking.

“The new 308 SW is the latest Peugeot model to give buyers the ability to choose the powertrain that best suits them,” said the company’s UK managing director, Julie David. “By 2025, our entire model line-up will feature an electrified variant. With a practical and bold design, as well as class-leading levels of technology, the new 308 SW offers buyers a unique and standout proposition in the compact estate segment.”