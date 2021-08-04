Renault has extended its Master electric van line-up with new body conversions for the versatile Chassis Cab model. As a result, the range has now grown to include Dropside, Luton Box Van and Tipper options, as well as the more established Luton Low Loader conversion.

The new model offers a slightly increased payload of 1,620 kg, allowing a wider range of bodies to be dropped onto the zero-emission chassis. The Dropside and Tipper conversions are being carried out by Renault partner firm VFS, while TruckCraft Bodies is creating the new Luton Box Van and Luton Low Loader options.

Each conversion is designed for different kinds of customer, with Dropside intended for large, bulky items. The conversion provides an open load area surrounded with hinged aluminium side panels that create a 400 mm tall ‘fence’ around the load bed.

The Luton Box Van, meanwhile, provides a 20-cubic-metre load space designed for transporting furniture or other bulky items that need to be kept out of the elements. And the Tipper conversion is designed for construction uses, giving customers the ability to tip the load bed back and pour out building supplies such as aggregates and other loose materials.

The Dropside conversion comes with the highest payload – up to 1,278 kg – while the 3.5-tonne Tipper and Luton Low-Loader options both provide around 1,200 kg of carrying capacity. The 3.1-tonne Luton Low-Loader only offers 768 kg of payload, while the 3.5-tonne Luton Box Van has a 980 kg payload.

Like other Master E-Tech models, the Chassis Cab van comes with a 33 kWh battery pack and a 76 bhp electric motor, allowing it to manage up to 75 miles between charges. The vehicle also comes with regenerative braking and an Eco mode, allowing customers to eke the maximum range from the electric powertrain. Fully charging the battery from empty takes six hours if you use a 7 kW domestic wallbox, although the battery can also be topped up using public chargers available to electric cars.

As standard, the new Master Chassis Cab will come in Business Trim, which means you get automatic headlights, electric front windows and automatic windscreen wipers as standard. The van will also come with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a digital radio, as well as a three-year/100,000-mile warranty. The battery, meanwhile, is covered by a five-year/62,000-mile warranty.

Prices for the new Master Chassis Cab E-Tech start from £52,400 plus VAT once the government’s Plug-in Van Grant has been applied. The new conversion options are available as part of the manufacturer’s ‘Tailor Made’ range, with prices depending on customers’ specifications.