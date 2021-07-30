Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives in the UK

Hyundai has just released a short video teaser with the first shipment of the all-new Ioniq 5 in the UK.

According to the company, the Silver Ray vehicle carrier has completed its journey of over 12,000 nautical miles with more than 3,900 cars on board.

We assume that Hyundai mentions this number not accidentally and there are really almost 4,000 Ioniq 5 ready for customer deliveries. That would make the Ioniq 5 one of the best-selling cars in the country in August/September.

The South Korean EV was recently shown also at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021:

We believe that Hyundai has a significant order backlog for the Ioniq 5 - its first dedicated electric car, based on the all-new E-GMP platform - and that it has the potential for exceeding 10,000 units a month (globally) in the near future.

In the UK (and Europe), the company will offer several versions (see specs for the UK here) - with two battery pack options (58.2 kWh or 72.6 kWh) and two drive options - rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The 72.6 kWh battery version combined with RWD is rated at up to 300 miles (483 km) of WLTP range.

So far, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was very well received in the initial batch of reviews, while its specs and tech package are very attractive. One of the strongest points of the car is its very good fast charging capability in both battery versions: 72.6 kWh and 58.2 kWh. In both cases, charging from 20% to 80% SOC takes 15 minutes or so.

As more and more customers and reviewers are able to put their hands on the Ioniq 5, in the coming months we will know more about this very interesting model.