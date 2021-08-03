The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £38,785 for the Saloon and £40,420 for the Estate. The new-look Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series rival offers customers a sharp new look and a high-tech cabin, as well as a more efficient engine range.

Although UK customers won’t get their cars until later this year, they can place their orders now, taking their pick of four different trim levels. The Sport model lies at the foot of the range, sitting below the AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.

In exchange for the headline starting prices, the Sport model gets you the C-Class’ new MBUX infotainment system with an 11.9-inch central media display, as well as a digital instrument cluster. You also get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a reversing camera, not to mention the heated front seats, parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging.

If you have an extra £1,380 to spend, you can have the AMG Line version with its 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and sportier AMG bodykit. You also get a sports steering wheel and “visible” twin exhaust pipes.

A further £2,750 outlay gets you the AMG Line Premium with its 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and electrically adjustable front seats. You also get a memory function that allows you to store seating positions for different drivers, plus a 360-degree manoeuvring camera and augmented reality navigation.

Finally, the Premium Plus model line adds a panoramic sliding sunroof, a head-up display and Thermotronic four-zone automatic climate control. Prices for that model start at £46,700, although customers will be able to add the £1,695 Driving Assistance Package Plus, which includes safety systems such as blind-spot assistance and ‘active’ lane-keeping technology.

Gallery: Mercedes C-Klasse Estate (2021)

50 Photos

Customers also have to choose between a host of engines. The basic Sport model is only offered with the 1.5-litre petrol-powered C 200 and the 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel C 220 d, which produce 201 bhp and 197 bhp respectively.

Moving up the range, those purchasing the Saloon can have the mild-hybrid C 300 petrol engine, which churns out 255 bhp, while the 262 bhp C 300 d mild-hybrid diesel is available to buyers of both body styles. All four engines come with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and go-faster AMG versions are expected to go on sale in due course.