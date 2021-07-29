Are you a fan of McLaren vehicle designs? Was the reinterpretation of the Mini as a bigger hatchback a good move for you? If you do, chances are you know Frank Stephenson, the man behind those things you like.

Believed to be the most influential car designer of the modern era, Stephenson has a very deep and iconic portfolio of car designs, which began in 1986 after graduating from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California.

His latest work celebrates this achievement in the form of a paperback colouring book, produced by Fireball Publishing and now available at Amazon for $9.99 (approx. £7.20).

The official colouring book, which is said to be aimed at car enthusiasts of all ages, features 19 of Stephenson's most popular car designs. These cars include the Ferrari F430, Maserati MC20, and the McLaren P1. It also comes with a special race maze.

Moreover, Stephenson will also launch the Colouring Book Challenge, which invites buyers of the colouring book to show off their work on Instagram and tag #FrankStephensonChallenge on the social media post. Stephenson himself will pick his favourites, which he will then feature on his YouTube channel.

Speaking of Stephenson's YouTube page, the original BMW X5's designer has a knack for posting interesting content in line with car designs. He started the channel by explaining some of his iconic designs like the Ford Cosworth's famous spoiler, which then evolved to sharing some critique of modern cars (with a scoring system). One of the latest of which was the Ferrari 296 GTB, which he thought was beautiful but could use some adjustments that he demonstrated on his video.

Of note, Stephenson gave the retro-looking Honda E a perfect 10 in terms of design, with the Bugatti Bolide sitting below the retro-looking EV with a score of 9.9.

Stephenson's YouTube channel has around 163,000 subscribers as of this writing.