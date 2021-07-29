Ever since 2008, Ford has donated a bespoke designed Mustang each year to support the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) educational programs.

There was only one exception, though: in 2017, Ford auctioned an F-150 Raptor inspired by the F-22 fighter jet. You can add a second exception now as Ford has unveiled a one-of-one bespoke 2021 Mustang Mach-E, the first all-electric vehicle Ford has donated to EAA.

Inspired by the volunteer female American pilots and the planes they piloted during World War II, the unique Mach-E will be auctioned at the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture air show on Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Proceeds from the auction will support EAA’s initiative to provide young women and underserved youths more access to a career in the aviation industry.

The Mustang Mach-E one-off honours the humble sacrifices of the Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II with unique styling inside and out. Designed by Ford, the special Mach-E sports a bespoke paint scheme with military badging inspired by the war planes flown by volunteers.

Badges include the US Army Airforce Star on both sides, wings logo on bonnet and wing/fender, and the No. 38 on the front fascia and rear bumper. Inside the cabin, a bright yellow No. 38 badge is also found on the transmission tunnel in honour of the 38 volunteers who died in service to their country. The unique Mustang Mach-E also features bright yellow accents on the dashboard, steering wheel, and door panels, as well as bright yellow wings logos on the headrests.

“It was hard not to get a little teary-eyed as we put the finishing touches on this vehicle. I have never worked on a memorial project before. Commemorating this group of women through the vehicle design was an honor.” Kristen Keenan, Ford designer who worked on the project

The Women Airforce Service Pilots were a group of American volunteer pilots tasked with flying war planes from factory floors to U.S. Army bases around the world for use in combat. These women flew a total of more than 60 million miles in WWII in almost every type of military plane.

Despite their sacrifice, the women pilots weren't recognised as active military personnel until 1977, when they were granted retroactive military status.