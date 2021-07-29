Mitsubishi took the wraps off the all-new Outlander back in February, but without revealing the plug-in hybrid version. That's because the old PHEV model is sticking around for a while, peacefully co-existing with the revamped version of the SUV equipped with traditional powertrains. It will be a while until the electrified derivative is going to be offered as the teaser campaign is just starting.

The plan is to have it on sale first at home in Japan at some point during this fiscal year (April 2021 – March 2022) and then bring it over to the United States in the second half of the next calendar year. Meanwhile, two teaser images show the Outlander PHEV's charging port and the dedicated badging on the tailgate and front wing/fender.

Mitsubishi is not releasing any concrete technical specifications, only saying the 2023 Outlander PHEV will have more power and a larger battery pack. As a refresher, the current model was updated a few months ago in North America with a larger 2.4-litre petrol engine replacing the old 2.0-litre unit and making 126 bhp (94 kilowatts) and 148 pound-feet (201 Newton-metres) of torque. The electric motor driving the rear axle produces 94 bhp (70 kW) and enables a combined output of 221 bhp (165 kW).

With the launch of the 2021 Outlander, Mitsu bumped the battery from 12 kWh to 13.8 kWh, resulting in an all-electric range of 24 miles (39 kilometres). The engineers also worked on the drivetrain to lift the top speed in EV mode to 83 mph (134 km/h). Its replacement will be a totally different SUV as it too will take bits and pieces from the Nissan Rogue, much like the regular Outlander.

If you've been waiting to combine three-row seating with the plug-in hybrid setup, the 2023 Outlander will offer it thanks to revised packaging brought by the new underpinnings. It also promises to deliver better performance and a greater driving range to improve upon a recipe first seen in 2013 when the original version was launched.

Mitsubishi doesn't say when it will reveal the overhauled PHEV model, but we're expecting to see the JDM-spec version in the coming months.