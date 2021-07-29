The Rolls-Royce Ghost is an opulent work of art on wheels, and its owners love to stand out. Rolls is known for its extensive customisation programme, but those wanting more can look to Mansory. The aftermarket tuning company has announced a complete package of upgrades for the luxury model that adds new visual design cues while increasing its performance.

The carbon upgrades aren’t too wild, though they’re a stark contrast to the off-white body. The black-and-white theme is a fixture on the exterior, with Mansory adding a new lip with carbon side flaps, carbon side sills, and two spoilers – on one the roof and one on the boot. Mansory also upgraded the bonnet with an ultra-light carbon one, added LED daytime running lights, and installed black-painted door handles. Mansory deviated from the colour scheme for the grille, an orange/gold “Mandarin” colour that stands out on the car.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Ghost By Mansory

11 Photos

Under the bonnet, Mansory offers an upgraded ECU, new turbochargers, and a new sports exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters. The new hardware and software allow the Ghost’s 6.75-litre V12 to produce 711 bhp (530 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-metres) of torque. That’s a big increase over the stock engine’s 562 bhp (419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Mansory says the tuned Ghost can hit 63 miles per hour (100 kilometres) per hour in 4.4 seconds. Mansory complements the upgraded performance with a carbon engine cover.

Mansory’s upgraded Ghost also got an interior overhaul with new materials. Orange Mandarin accents the white interior, covering the centre armrest and the leather and carbon steering wheel. The colour is also used for the door accents and seat inserts. To add a touch of ambience, Mansory equipped the interior – the seats, door panels, and dashboard – with LEDs for a soft-lighting effect through the cabin, even at night.