It was hard to find a shop as the owners were a little bit worried about the Plaid's torque.
Tesla Model S Plaid's dyno test results are one of the topics that interest a lot of Tesla and performance enthusiasts.
A proper test might be challenging due to exceptionally high power (1,020 bhp or about 760 kW) and high instant torque of the all-wheel-drive, tri-motor Tesla, which already scared some of the dyno shop owners how are worried about their equipment.
In the latest video, DragTimes visited the HPLogic dyno shop to try the Plaid with a plan to start gently on the accelerator and then maybe try hard from 40 mph (64 km/h).
"We head up to see Jack at HPLogic and strap down the all new Tesla Model S Plaid on the dyno to see just how much horsepower and torque this monster makes!"
At first, the car was put into the Dyno Mode (see at 9:10 how to launch it by clicking on the model name and write "dynotest").
Unfortunately, at a higher wheel speed and/or acceleration, the car was dancing and it appears to limit power, which prevents measuring its full output. The non-Dyno Mode try also was useless.
Anyway, the sound of Plaid Tesla was pretty brilliant, reminding us of a jet engine.
We have to wait to see whether someone will be able to properly test the Plaid and replicate its power curve, shown by Tesla at the launch event:
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)