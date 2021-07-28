Lexus is reportedly making a small crossover based on the Toyota Yaris Cross. That's the latest rumour coming from Japan, specifically from Magazine X and spilled over by Lexus Enthusiast.

According to the Japanese magazine, the tiny crossover will slot below the UX and will be using the GA-B platform. It will also be available in the same markets the Yaris Cross is being sold to, specifically in Europe, Japan, and Australia. Powering the vehicle will allegedly be the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid engine from the lifted Yaris.

However, take this with a healthy dose of skepticism as always, although, this isn't the first time that we've heard rumours in the same vein.

Gallery: Toyota Yaris Cross

20 Photos

Just almost a year ago, a trademark filing for the "LBX" and "Lexus LBX" names surfaced in Europe, which was theorised to be the name of the next Lexus crossover that will slot below the UX. However, with its naming convention, it will likely become a concept, but we have yet to see if there's any merit to this assumption.

Further back, another rumour came out in May 2020, stipulating that the small Yaris Cross-based crossover beneath the UX would be called the Lexus BX, supposedly due in 2023 and will be priced below £25,000.

Is there any truth to these rumours going around? Your guess is just as good as ours right now but considering the current popularity of crossovers and SUVs, we won't be surprised if Toyota will produce one more luxury model to extend the high-rider range, with sights aimed toward the Audi Q2 and BMW X1.

We'll keep an ear to the ground for further developments so keep us in your tabs.