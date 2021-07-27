It's one of the most silent records ever.
Here is one of the latest Tesla Model S Plaid 1/4 mile drag races, which was conducted on 24 July at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.
It resulted in a time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed, which appears to be a new Tesla Model S Plaid world record.
The new record is significantly better (by 0.166 seconds) than in the case of Jay Leno's run: 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed, and DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph.
It's quite surprising that such an improvement was possible compared to the previous best results.
At this point, it's impossible for us to confirm whether it was a fully stock Plaid car or with some modifications or slimmed down.
Anyway, with some weight reduction, a racing version should be able to go below 9 seconds fairly easy, we guess.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)