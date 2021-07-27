Here is one of the latest Tesla Model S Plaid 1/4 mile drag races, which was conducted on 24 July at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

It resulted in a time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed, which appears to be a new Tesla Model S Plaid world record.

The new record is significantly better (by 0.166 seconds) than in the case of Jay Leno's run: 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed, and DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph.

It's quite surprising that such an improvement was possible compared to the previous best results.

At this point, it's impossible for us to confirm whether it was a fully stock Plaid car or with some modifications or slimmed down.

Anyway, with some weight reduction, a racing version should be able to go below 9 seconds fairly easy, we guess.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: