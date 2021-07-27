A lot has been written lately about Lamborghini and how it plans to hybridise all three model lineups by 2024 and add a fully electric car in the latter half of the decade. Taking into consideration the Ultimae is the very last V12 road-going vehicle from Sant'Agata Bolognese without hybrid assistance, it seems the writing is on the wall for the naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder engine. Or is it?

Well, there is hope for one-percentres looking for a pure ICE V12 experience from Lamborghini as the 6.5-litre unit without forced induction could get a new lease of life on a circuit. Since track-only vehicles don't have to comply with emissions regulations, the fabled Italian brand has hinted more low-volume models akin to the Essenza SCV12 could follow.

Gallery: Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

11 Photos

When asked by Autocar about whether Lamborghini has plans for additional non-hybrid V12 machines, CEO Stephan Winkelmann didn't rule out the possibility: "Let's see what comes up. We do this once in a while. We have a lot on our plate so we have to be focused." In a similar fashion, Aston Martin said earlier this year that it would abandon petrol-only road cars by 2030, but track specials could still have a powertrain without a hybrid add-on.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini is preparing to launch a new hybrid V12 model later this year using the supercapacitor tech that debuted with the Sián FKP 37. It won't be the Aventador replacement as the firm's flagship car will transition to the next generation in 2023 when it will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Come 2022, the Urus will also be electrified as part of its mid-cycle facelift. It's unclear what sort of powertrain it will receive, but we're leaning towards a plug-in hybrid setup since other VW Group models riding on the MLB Evo platform feature a PHEV arrangement. As for the Huracan, its direct successor is earmarked for a 2024 release and will have electrification from day one. Hopefully, it will retain the V10.