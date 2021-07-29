Vauxhall has added new, value-orientated Griffin models to its Corsa-e and Crossland ranges, with prices starting at £26,390 and £17,555 respectively. Griffin models are becoming a mainstay of Vauxhall’s offering, providing high-specification models with relatively modest price tags.

In the case of the new Crossland, the Griffin model sits above the entry-level SE and is marked out by its 17-inch black alloy wheels, black painted door mirrors, and contrasting roof colour. The model also gets chrome-effect trim around the windows.

Inside, you get a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Griffin versions also get front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and two-zone climate control, not to mention the safety gadgets already included with the Crossland SE.

Customers get a choice of 1.2-litre petrol engines and 1.5-litre diesels, with a total of five engine-and-gearbox combinations to pick from. The asking price buys you the 1.2-litre, 82 bhp petrol with a five-speed manual transmission, but you can have the 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with either 109 bhp or 129 bhp. The former comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the latter gets a six-speed automatic.

Alternatively, you can go down the diesel route, with two 1.5-litre engines to choose from. Opt for the 109 bhp engine and you’ll get a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 118 bhp version comes with a six-speed automatic.

If you go for the Corsa-e Griffin, you get slightly less choice of motor. The 50 kW battery and 134 bhp electric motor common to all Corsa-e models is included as standard, offering up to 209 miles from a single charge. Charging the battery to 80 percent from a 100 kW charger takes half an hour.

The Griffin versions sit above the SE Nav Premium models, featuring a seven-inch touchscreen navigation system, a digital instrument cluster and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic lights and wipers also come as standard, alongside 17-inch alloy wheels, a black roof and dark-tinted rear windows.

Prices start at £26,390 OTR after the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been applied, while Vauxhall is offering Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreements from £265 a month. The company is also offering Corsa-e Griffin buyers a free home charger and an “energy credit” that’s “equivalent to 30,000 miles of free electricity”.

“We’ve added new Griffin variants to both the new Corsa-e as well as the new Crossland vehicle ranges, offering Vauxhall customers high standard specification and more value,” said Paul Willcox, Vauxhall’s managing director. “The Corsa-e continues to impress buyers, as the UK’s best-selling small electric car, and the Griffin model makes owning an all-electric vehicle even more affordable.”